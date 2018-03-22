Read Barack and Michelle Obama's Emotional, Handwritten Letter to Parkland Survivors

While parents and children alike live in constant fear of another school shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students have not only refused to be silenced, but have begun a worldwide movement of their own.

After 17 students and teachers at their Parkland, Fla. school were murdered on Feb. 14 in a brutal mass shooting, many of the survivors have banded together to lead the March for Our Lives protest on March 24 in Washington D.C.

While the world looks on in awe, Barack and Michelle Obama decided to personally convey their appreciation in a handwritten letter addressed to the “students of Parkland.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Scroll down below to read the full copy:

10 March 2018

To the students of Parkland —

We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy.

Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority.

Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.

We expect nothing less from these courageous students. We’ll see you at the march on Saturday.