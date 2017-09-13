Barack and Michelle Obama Are Returning to Inspire in a Major Way This Fall

After leaving office in January, the Obamas took on several well-deserved vacations and later moved daughter Malia into Harvard. Sounds chill for a former FLOTUS and POTUS, right?

Well now, it appears Barack and Michelle are officially back to business. On Wednesday, the Obama Foundation, which works to make progress in fields such as healthcare, the economy, social justice, and climate, released a new video with a message from President Obama. If you haven’t heard his voice in a while, prepare for a huge flashback:

An announcement from President Obama: get ready for the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit. https://t.co/WdBQALg9je pic.twitter.com/TwzsGzzhDj — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 13, 2017

“When I left office in January, I asked you to believe not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours,” he says in the video, moving on to introduce the Obama Foundation Summit, an organized leadership event to be held in Chicago designed to welcome all Americans to brainstorm ideas designed to improve communities across the country.

“When Michelle and I launched the Obama Foundation, we turned to you first. We wanted to hear your ideas and help you lift up good work that’s going on in your community. We read your letters and submissions to Obama.org,” he said, adding, “We want to inspire and empower people to change the world, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

To be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Chicago, the summit is essentially a series of events and discussions addressing topics from art, music, and technology. Want to join? While the Obamas will be inviting select guests from across the world, you can apply to attend and show your support.

Visit obama.org for more information.