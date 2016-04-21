This Throwback Proves that Bar Refaeli Was Born to Be a Model

Some people are born with the good looks and certain je ne sais quoi that lend perfectly to a career in modeling, and Bar Refaeli just happens to be one of them. The Israeli stunner has graced the cover of countless publications, including Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition, and has walked the runway for many designers.

Today, Refaeli took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her in her younger days, and she looks absolutely gorgeous. In the 'gram, the now-30-year-old sports waist-length locks and a vibrant, printed top. And although it looks like it was taken in the '70s, judging by the fact that the model was born in 1985, we can surmise it was sometime in the late '90s. She captioned the snap with the hashtag #tbt and a simple chick emoji.

#tbt 🐣 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Refaeli is currently pregnant with her first child, and she hasn't been shy about sharing her journey to motherhood on Instagram. Just yesterday, the glowing mom-to-be posted a pic of herself showing off her growing belly on Instagram.