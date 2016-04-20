Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Swimsuit Snap

How stunning is Bar Refaeli? The mother-to-be took to Instagram today to share a cute bathing suit photo that highlighted her growing tummy, and it has us dreaming of a warm weather getaway.

In the black-and-white snap, the Israeli supermodel is wearing a multi-print one-piece swimsuit and chic fedora as she poses with one arm in the air against a scenic background. "The best example for how NOT to picture a pregnant lady!" Refaeli captioned the picture, hinting at the fact that the angle of the camera wasn't ideal. However, we think the star looks better than ever.

The best example for how NOT to picture a pregnant lady ! A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 20, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

This is far from the first time Refaeli has showed off her bare bump on social media. In fact, the mother to be has made it a frequent habit—Last month, she revealed the baby's sex in a bikini selfie and a few weeks ago she showed off her burgeoning belly in a cute beach photo.