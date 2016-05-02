Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump, Has Never Been More Relatable

Supermodels, they’re just like us! Bar Refaeli still has a killer body at six months pregnant, but she’s never been more relatable, thanks to a new photo revealing a serious binge-watching habit.

The star took to Instagram to share a pic of her bulging bare belly wearing nothing but a pair of black string bottoms while watching an episode of Grey's Anatomy. “If I watch enough episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, do you think my daughter will come out wanting to be a doctor?! #8thSeasonIn4months,” she captioned the adorable photo.

If I watch enough episodes of Grey's Anatomy, do you think my daughter will come out wanting to be a doctor?! #8thSeasonIn4months #הרהוריהשלאמאפולניה A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 1, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

RELATED: Bar Refaeli and BFF Bare Their Growing Bumps in Adorable New Bikini 'Gram

With seasons ranging from nine to a whopping 27 episodes, each clocking in at an hour each, Refaeli has been going hard at her binge-watching habit to complete eight seasons in just four months. As her baby bump gets even bigger, we can only imagine this marathon Grey’s watcher will get even better at her sport.