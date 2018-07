Besides being young, beautiful and sexy, Bar Refaeli can now count another thing in common with Gisele Bundchen—Rampage. Replacing Bundchen as the face of the label this fall, Refaeli looks steaming hot in the just-released photos from the ad campaign. The Sports Illustrated cover girl says the clothes are "comfortable and the cuts are very feminine. It always fits perfectly to the curves of a woman's body—I have curves and I feel really good in it!"

