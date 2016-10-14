New Mom Bar Refaeli Gears Up for the Weekend with an Intense Workout

Two short months ago, Bar Refaeli welcomed her first child, daughter Liv, with her businessman husband Adi Ezra. Having built a career based on her immaculate physique, it didn’t take long for Refaeli to return to her supermodel figure. And on Friday, the Israeli model posted a glimpse at the hard work that takes place behind the scenes.

The photo shows the 31-year-old mid-workout with a Bosu Ball, weights at her ankles, and a relieved smile on her face. “And now, let the weekend begin!” wrote Refaeli, seemingly eager for a moment’s rest.

The new mom wears a pair of pale blue sneakers, navy leggings, and a white tank for her exercise session and looks every bit her gorgeous self despite the less-than-glamorous conditions. As for her famous bod, Refaeli appears to be just as toned as she was prior to her pregnancy.

And now, let the weekend begin! 👊🏼 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Oct 14, 2016 at 5:28am PDT

Refaeli has a lot to celebrate these days. In addition to her new adventure through motherhood, the model also recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary.

Today a year ago I made the best decision of my life 💍 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 24, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

Perhaps the model's secret is as simple as this: happiness.