Bar Refaeli and Her Baby Bump Lounge in the Sun in a Tiny Bikini

At six months pregnant, supermodel Bar Refaeli has never looked better. The star took to Instagram to share yet another bikini snap, and this time her growing baby bump is front and center.

Refaeli posted a photo of herself lounging on top of a blue float in a pool as she suns her pregnant belly while wearing a tiny purple bikini. “Caught in action,” she captioned the snap, adding an emoji of a tan hat with a green ribbon that looks just like her own.

Caught in action 👒 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 26, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the model in a barely there bikini, but it just might be the cutest. Keep scrolling to see even more of her baby bump bathing suit snaps.

RELATED: This Throwback Proves that Bar Refaeli Was Born to Be a Model

עכשיו בחנויות 👙☀️ קולקציית בגדי ים בעיצובי ! #BARforhoodies A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 25, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

Coming soon... A baby 😜 & My swimwear collection BAR for @hoodiesil A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 8, 2016 at 6:27am PDT