Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Sexy Bikini Snap

Not even a growing baby bump can get in the way of Bar Refaeli's ability to rock a sexy string bikini.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Israeli model, who's currently pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram with a photo of herself sunning her burgeoning belly in a tranquil field of grass while wearing a sultry swimsuit. Refaeli, who welcomed her first child, daughter, Liv, with her husband, Adi Ezra, less than a year ago, looks positively radiant in the skimpy getup and a pair of aviator sunglasses. In keeping with the photo's naturalist vibe, the blue-eyed beauty captioned the 'gram with only an emoji: a single blade of grass.

🌱 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Refaeli is no stranger to sexy maternity ensembles. Her babymoon in Thailand this May offered an endless parade of envy-inducing bikini snaps—baby bump and all.

🤰🏼 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 27, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Can't move, won't move, why move?! A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Now that's what we call maternity goals.