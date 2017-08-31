Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Sexy Bikini Snap

Meghan Overdeep
Aug 31, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Not even a growing baby bump can get in the way of Bar Refaeli's ability to rock a sexy string bikini.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Israeli model, who's currently pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram with a photo of herself sunning her burgeoning belly in a tranquil field of grass while wearing a sultry swimsuit. Refaeli, who welcomed her first child, daughter, Liv, with her husband, Adi Ezra, less than a year ago, looks positively radiant in the skimpy getup and a pair of aviator sunglasses. In keeping with the photo's naturalist vibe, the blue-eyed beauty captioned the 'gram with only an emoji: a single blade of grass.

🌱

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

Refaeli is no stranger to sexy maternity ensembles. Her babymoon in Thailand this May offered an endless parade of envy-inducing bikini snaps—baby bump and all.

🤰🏼

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

Can't move, won't move, why move?!

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

RELATED: Pregnant Bar Refaeli Lived in Bikinis on Her Thailand Babymoon

Now that's what we call maternity goals.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!