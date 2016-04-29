Bar Refaeli and BFF Bare Their Growing Bumps in Adorable New Bikini 'Gram

While Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen may have had their skin-tight, sheer dresses during their pregnancies, it's becoming clear that for Bar Refaeli, maternity style equals bikinis. The expectant mom has posted bathing suit-clad Instagram after bathing suit-clad Instagram since announcing she's pregnant, and each one is better than the last.

On Friday, Refaeli was at it again—except this time, she had her BFF help out. The model shared a photo of herself and Adi Ronen kissing bumps in bikinis on the beach, and the caption is super touching. "When you grow up together and then you literally grow together!" Refaeli wrote alongside the gram.

When you grow up together and then you literally grow together ! 👯 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 29, 2016 at 12:32pm PDT

RELATED: Bar Refaeli and Her Baby Bump Lounge in the Sun in a Tiny Bikini

But their bumps aren't the only things that are matching—the moms-to-be both opted for straw hats with black bands. Cute!