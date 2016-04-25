Bar Refaeli Shares Photo of Her Baby Bump in New Swimsuit Snap

Another day, another snap of Bar Refaeli showing off her baby bump in a swimsuit. The stunning super model took to Instagram to alert her followers that her swimwear collection for Israeli brand Hoodies is now available, and she posted an adorable bump-baring photo to do it.

In the 'gram, Refaeli looks over her should to show off the back of the bikini, which features a cool geometric design, and thanks to a mirror in the background we get to see her growing stomach, too. The mom-to-be captioned the shot in Hebrew along with a bikini and sun emoji.

עכשיו בחנויות 👙☀️ קולקציית בגדי ים בעיצובי ! #BARforhoodies A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 25, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

This isn't the first time we've seen her too-cute two-piece suit. Earlier this month, she gave fans a sneak peek at the line wearing this exact same bikini. If we had to guess, we'd say that this may be one of her favorite bathing suits in the collection.