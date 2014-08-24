Bang-in'! Emma Stone's Hairstylist Shows Us How to Smoothly Grow Out Our Fringe

Unlike the initial chop, growing out bangs can be a long, painful process. Before you reach for the nearest headband and call it a day, take a cue from Emma Stone, queen of fringe versatility, and her stylist Mara Roszak (who also cares for the tresses of Lily Collins and Kate Mara) with these three solutions to keep bangs at bay.

Go For a Sleek Blow-Out: A good side sweep like Stone's (above), can get you through the worst of the grow-out, but the blowout is key. While strands are wet, angle them to one side with a round brush, then "use a concentrator nozzle to focus heat on them so they'll set," Roszak says. Set the look with L'Oreal Paris' Elnett Satin Strong Hold Hairspray, $15; drugstore.com.

Luca Teuchmann/WireImage; JON PATERSON

Play with Bold Bobby Pins: To make bangs disappear for a dressier event, try pin curls plus look-at-me bobby pins (go for a vintage style or, for deliberate contrast, bright ones). We love Ban.do's Model Bobbi Set in Matte Black/Gold, $10; shopbando.com.

Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage; Courtesy; GRANT CORNETT

Secure with a Braid: Mix things up by plaiting longer fringe down the hairline. After tucking in your braid, you can apply a paste (like L'Oreal Paris' Advanced Hairstyle Txt It Deconstructing Gum, $5; at CVS) to slick back any shorter peekaboo strands.

Emma serves as our hair inspiration in more ways than one. Steal her sweetly toused braid here!