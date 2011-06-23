Banana Republic's Mad Men Collection: See the Photos!

Image zoom Courtesy of Banana Republic

Retro fashion lovers, good news! Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant collaborated with Banana Republic to create a capsule collection inspired by the hit show! The sixties-era 65-piece line features high-waisted skirts and trench coats that would look right at home on Betty Draper or Joan Holloway, as well as tailored menswear. "The collection is about dressing with effortlessly chic style, bringing a dressed up look to American style for the modern man and woman," Bryant told InStyle exclusively. The collection hits stores on August 11th, and Banana Republic's Facebook fans can order pieces early on August 10th. Click through to see the complete collection!