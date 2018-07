We loved the nod to American sportswear in the head-to-toe denim looks seen on Banana Republic's Spring 2010 runway last fall and they're finally in stores! Banana Republic just launched The New Blues, a collection of easy-to-wear denim for men and women. With new twists on closet staples like The Boyfriend and The Ultimate Skinny and color choices ranging from faded azure to deep indigo, it's easy to find a pair you'll love.