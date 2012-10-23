Banana Republic's Anna Karenina Collection: Exclusive First Look!

Image zoom Courtesy of Banana Republic and Focus Features

Before Anna Karenina—starring Keira Knightley and Jude Law—hits theaters on November 16, die-hard fans of the classic novel can surround themselves with regal (and festive) Russian fare! Banana Republic (who is quite fond of entertainment-driven collections, given the retailer's ongoing Mad Men collaboration) is giving InStyle.com an exclusive sneak peek of the limited-edition Anna Karenina capsule collection, which was inspired by the film's 19th-century fashion and styled and curated by its costume designer, Jacqueline Durran. "It's really about taking key elements of that time period—sophisticated color, fabrics, and beautiful detailing—and translating that into an updated wardrobe," Simon Kneen, Banana Republic's Creative Director and Executive Vice President of Design told InStyle.com. "Small touches such as lace and fur embellishments portray a classic sense of luxury without requiring a full look that may feel 'costumey.' Even if incorporating vintage pieces, you shouldn’t don a full 19th-century look. Instead, mix and match with more modern pieces to keep it current." The men's and women's offerings—check out the original sketches by Kneen and Durran above—include apparel, ranging in price from $59 to $500, as well as shoes and accessories that will retail from $29 to $225. The Anna Karenina collection hits Banana Republic stores and bananarepublic.com on Tuesday, October 30. In the meantime, click through the gallery below to see all the looks!