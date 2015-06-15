See the Sketches for Banana Republic's Limited-Edition Capsule Collection, Out Today

Banana Republic just launched a limited-edition Monogram Collection—and we’ve got an exclusive look at the sketches! The capsule collection consists of dreamy separates crafted in neutral hues and crisp, tailored-to-perfection dresses. The pieces feel more elevated and exceptionally luxe, but overall, the collection is in tune with the sophistication Banana Republic is known and loved for. The pieces, which range from $110 to $275, were inspired by designs created for special occasions and are made of premium fabrics that offer the perfect fit. Read on to shop our favorite pieces.

RELATED: 11 Head-Turning Skirts to Wear All Summer Long

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): BR Monogram tailored one-button blazer, $198; bananarepublic.com. BR Monogram tailored wide-leg pants, $110; bananarepublic.com. BR Monogram tuxedo dress, $250; bananarepublic.com. BR Monogram ruffled tie-front blouse, $150; bananarepublic.com. BR Monogram hi-low shirtdress, $125; bananarepublic.com.

RELATED: How to Find the Right Swimsuit for Your Body Type

Courtesy

Even though the collection is largely composed of refined silhouettes, like white-on-white suit separates (there's even a matching vest), there are also glamorous sequin-embroidered shirtdresses and sweatshirts, foil-finished T-shirts, and silky trapeze dresses. Oh, and the best part? Today only, Banana Republic card holders will receive 30 percent off with the code "BRCARD" and non-card holders will receive 25 percent off with the code "BRNEED." Banana Republic warns that this collection could sell out before our very eyes, so ... ready, set, shop!

PHOTOS: 15 Summer Knits to Wear When It's Hot Outside but Cold Inside