Banana Republic Keeps Its Collaborations Coming! Next Up: L'Wren Scott for December 2013

Banana Republic keeps rolling out the collaborations—from Mad Men to Milly to Issa (out soon)—and today the retailer announced the next one on deck: L'Wren Scott, a favorite of stars like Olivia Wilde, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The 50-piece capsule collection will hit stores just in time for the holiday season, packed with night out and dinner party-ready outfits integrating the designer's signature feminine touch. "A partnership of this scale was a first for me, and I was very excited to find a true partner in [Banana Republic Creative Director] Simon [Kneen]," Scott said. "Through this collection, we were able to bring our shared vision to life and the end result is a capsule we're both so proud to call our own. It beautifully combines the ultra-feminine with wearable polish and will bring a sexy confidence to our consumers." You'll find sequined and lace dresses, bejeweled cardigans, blouses, skirts, tailored jeans, and even a pajama set—ranging in price from $39.50 to $165—all in winter reds, pinks, and black, as well as three original prints featuring lips, peonies, and candy stripes. Accessories like scarves and a clutch, the latter of which features chain can be worn as necklace or bracelet, range between $39.50 to $198. The new collection will be in stores and online on December 5th.

