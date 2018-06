The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, DecadesTwo.1.

The editors of DecadesTwo.1 go through every piece of clothing shown by their consignors and hand-pick the best items for its Editor's Picks section. (Great gig, right?!) Therefore, this section is bound to be full of great treasures, like this sequined striped sailor top by Balmain. With its sharp shoulders and decked-out sequins, this is a luxurious take on a sartorial staple.