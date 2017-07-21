Balmain Celebrated Its Los Angeles Boutique Opening with a Star-Studded Bash

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for BALMAIN
Faith Cummings
Jul 21, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Stars flock to wherever Balmain goes.

And the iconic fashion house's latest celebration was no exception. The brand had a lot to toast to—Balmain's Los Angeles boutique recently opened and its Beats by Dre collaboration was just released this week—thus, Olivier Rousteing partied with his slew of fabulous friends to commemorate the accomplishments.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West's Post-Baby Transformation

BFF and muse Kim Kardashian West flaunted her toned abs in a crop top and sheer slit skirt, while the man of the night uplifted his signature all-black look with a monochrome striped blazer. The KKW Beauty founder actually had a fashion emergency just moments before bringing the sizzle to the celebration, as she spilled some makeup on her top. Luckily, her makeup artist Rob Scheppy came to the rescue! And the social media queen documented it all on Snapchat.

Kardashian West was just one of many stylish stars at the fête. Kerry Washington was a vision in a LWD and Kate Bosworth layered on the glam in an embellished long-sleeve top and '80s-inspired black poof skirt. Nick Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, and Halsey were also in attendance.

So how does Rousteing feel about surrounding himself with so many A-list friends? "They are gigantic stars, yes, but I don’t really see them that way. To me, they are just people, artists. I’ll always remember when [Rihanna] told me to just be confident and express myself. So that’s what I’m doing. I want to please my front row, but I also want to please myself and my generation," he told InStyle. 

Check out some of our favorite ensembles from the brand's celebration below.

—with reporting by Courtney Higgs

1 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty for BALMAIN

Kim Kardashian West

2 of 8 Donato Sardella/Getty for BALMAIN

Hailee Steinfeld

3 of 8 Donato Sardella/Getty for BALMAIN

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

4 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty for BALMAIN

Olivier Rousteing

5 of 8 Donato Sardella/Getty for BALMAIN

Monica

6 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty for BALMAIN

Kerry Washington and Olivier Rousteing

7 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty for BALMAIN

Nick Carter

8 of 8 Donato Sardella/Getty for BALMAIN

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

