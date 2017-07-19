Balmain Dropped a Headphones Collab with Beats by Dr. Dre Starring Kylie Jenner

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’re about to learn so much more about Kylie Jenner when her new E! reality show Life of Kylie premieres August 6. We can't help but wonder how many things she realized in 2016. In the meantime, though, here’s one new fun fact about her: She loves headphones!

On Wednesday, Balmain introduced #BalmainBeats, a new collaboration between the Paris fashion house and—you guessed it—Beats by Dr. Dre. The brand took to Instagram to not only share the announcement of two new custom designs, but also to introduce none other than Kylie Jenner as the face of the campaign.

“No matter what you’re going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up. Even if it’s just for a few minutes…I love that escape music gives us,” Jenner said in a statement.

In the promotional imagery and video, the star seems to enter a jungle and a sandy room designed to look like a tropical oasis. The green and tonal brown looks she wears reflect the two styles available, Safari and Khaki. Beats described it as an “Urban Safari.”

“Seeing music and fashion as completely intertwined simply reflects how my generation grew up—we simply cannot conceive of one without a full helping of the other,” Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing said. “The best of music can only be paired to the best in design.”

Scroll down to see the two pairs available—and visit apple.com, balmain.com, and Balmain’s New York and L.A. stores to grab a pair now.