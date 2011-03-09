Balenciaga's Dog Accessories

Balenciaga is extending its line of covetable accessories to pets! Joining the list of high-fashion labels with pet lines, like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga will launch dog leashes and collars next season, the New York Times reports. Balenciaga’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere's inspiration? His chocolate Labrador puppy named Fred (dog shown is not Fred). The items will cost from $275 to $295, and will be available in shades of neon pink, orange, yellow, and green—definitely a fashion statement for any pup in Doggy Daycare.

