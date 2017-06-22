Balenciaga Wants to Sell You a $1,100 Shopping Bag

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 22, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

After debuting mugs and eye masks and even a bright blue Ikea-like bag of late, fashion house Balenciaga has debuted yet another head-scratching item—a Balenciaga shopping bag.

No, we don't mean a bag designed by Balenciaga that can hold a lot. We literally mean an accessory that looks like the paper bags that are typically used to carry out other merchandise.

Courtesy

This bag isn't paper, though. It's 100% calfskin, and it has pockets and high-quality design just like a typical Balenciaga bag, it only looks different. But that's the beauty of Balenciaga's unconventional fashion point-of-view.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

Even though the bag is pretty cool, we do have a few questions. If you buy a Balenciaga shopping bag, do you get an actual Balenciaga shopping bag to put your purchase in? If you buy two, does that mean you'll walk away with four?

RELATED: Balenciaga Has Eye Masks and Coffee Mugs for Sale

We may never know.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Accessories are the key to keep your love for this season current and stylish. With the right accessories, you can change the look of a simple dress and reinvent separates from day to evening. For dresses the mid calf is one of the most elegant, and you can add a special detail by adding a more playful shoe. When it comes to earrings, one of the biggest trends for holiday is to create a mismatched pair. Choose earings that both have a linear shape and then you can wear one statement earing on one side and a simple bar or stud on the other. Just remember to keep the metals the same. The holiday bag of the season is a much more structured shape, especially in lucite or with any kind of metal detail. Not every look needs jewelry. If you already have a lot of embellishment on your clothing then skip the jewelry altogether. And just focus on the bag and shoe. You can add a small metallic clutch and a lace-up sandal [MUSIC] The key to accessories this holiday season is really, less is more. You want to look for fewer pieces that are more impactful, and remember, just have fun with it. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!