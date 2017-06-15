Balenciaga Wants to Sell You Eye Masks and Coffee Mugs
Balenciaga is may be known for high-end designs that range from the luxe to the extravagant and kooky but the brand does offer accessories that more accessible.
The fashion house is slated to take over the Colette store in Paris as a guest host this summer, and in celebration, the brand is launching a line of unexpected novelty items.
Instead of releasing jewelry or beauty products, Balenciaga has opted to create eponymous eye masks and coffee mugs, WWD reports.
The items are exclusive products, so they won't be around very long. They'll also be displayed in the Colette store alongside the women's and men's fall collections.
In addition to showcasing its designs, the fashion house will also feature art exhibits and free manicures for guests from Balenciaga nail pro Mei Kawajiri.
But perhaps the best part? The digital garment printers. Just in case the eye masks don't cut it, Balenciaga will have two printers there to personalize hoodies and tees.
VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week
So whether you're visiting Colette in Paris, or kicking off your morning by sipping coffee from a Balenciaga mug, you know you'll be going through your day in style. Because who said breakfast time can't be extra fashion forward?