Bake Up This Sharp-Dressed Dessert: Op-Art Cookies Inspired by Delpozo's Fashions

The sweets connoisseurs behind L.A.’s dessert kitchen Modern Bite, Greg Roth and Daniel Shapiro, say they live to translate fashion trends into edible moments of bliss. This pair of design lovers schooled in the worlds of architecture and marketing deliver their boldly iced treats to parties hosted by red-carpet regulars. Still, they met their match in Delpozo’s eye-catching collection with its playfully chic gowns. “This Delpozo dress is so much our aesthetic—modern and powerful and graphic,” says Roth.

The Op Art Cookie

Inspired by: A graphic Delpozo gownBakers: Greg Roth and Daniel Shapiro

How to Assemble:

1. Start with a dozen shortbread cookies in assorted sizes (three 3" circles, six 3" squares, and three 2" x 6" rectangles, $20; modernbite.com) and 1½ cups of white royal icing ($4/1 lb; globalsugarart.com), which dries hard.

2. Separate icing into three bowls, and keep them covered with a damp cloth so the icing stays moist. Leave one bowl plain; tint another with 1½ tsp electric orange gel food coloring and one with 1½ tsp navy blue and 3 drops black gel food colorings (from $2/ .75 oz. each; nycake.com).

3. Using a small offset spatula ($8; amazon.com), spread a thin layer of icing on each cookie, in the dominant color of the desired design. Let it dry completely for 1 hour.

4. For design outlines, transfer each icing color to its own pastry bag fitted with a round No. 2 tip ($7/24 bags and $1/tip; wilton.com), and gently squeeze the icing from the bag in the desired pattern.

5. Once all outlines have been piped, thin the remaining icing for each color by whisking in 1 tsp of water (or more if needed). Transfer each new batch to a clean pastry bag and paint inside the borders, using a toothpick to correct any mistakes.

