Bags and Shoes Are Up Next for the Row

Although it launched only three years ago, The Row has quickly become a favorite of stars like Heidi Klum and Vanessa Hudgens. And now the label's designers, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, tell WWD that they will be adding handbags next fall and shoes shortly thereafter. With all of that expansion, the 24-year-old sisters must be working overtime. Indeed, Ashley confirmed, "It’s not unusual for us to be in the office until 4 a.m." Style icons and hard workers? Now that's twice as nice.

