BAFTA Red Carpet: What Everyone Wore!

What does a celebrity wear to meet royalty? On Saturday we found out, as Hollywood's biggest stars donned their prettiest outfits to meet Prince William and Catherine Middleton at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles. Blake Lively chose a light blue one shoulder lace embroidered gown by Marchesa, while Nicole Kidman went for a sea foam Elie Saab beaded gown with a draped back. The woman of honor, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, decided to wear a pale lavender gown by Alexander McQueen, the same label she wore for her royal wedding in April. See what everyone else wore—Jennifer Lopez, Cat Deeley, and more—in the gallery!

Tell us: Whose dress did you like best?

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf