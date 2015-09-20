Emmys 2015: Tatiana Maslany on Which of Her Orphan Black Personalities Will Show Up on the Red Carpet

It took Tatiana Maslany three seasons of kicking ass playing 10-plus clones on her hit show Orphan Black to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and now that she has one, she’s grateful. I feel like there was a fan group out there that cared about it happening, and it meant a great deal to them that I wasn’t,” the 29-year-old Canadian actress told us at the BAFTA Tea Emmy pre-party at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she fittingly wore the London label Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. “It was almost like it was offensive to them that I wasn’t nominated. But, I was shocked that they cared about that stuff. I’m honored, but by no means do I feel like I deserve it.”

Instead of focusing on winning her category this weekend—where she is up against Taraji P. Henson, Claire Danes, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, and Elisabeth Moss—she’s, instead, relishing in the moment. “For me, getting the part was the biggest reward I could possibly ask for," she said. "This whole experience is surreal, and I’m enjoying it. It’s great visibility for the show and it’s great visibility for myself. But by no means do I think it was due.”

So which of her many clones will we see on the red carpet? “It’s a new girl,” said Maslany with a smile. “We haven’t seen her yet. Maybe Rachel. Though, I wish it was Helena. I’ll be eating like Helena, definitely.”

