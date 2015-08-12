BAFTA Celebrates Downton Abbey as We Gear Up for the Final Episodes

As we slowly approach the end of the Downton Abbey era, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts presented a special award to its cast and crew. The honor celebrated the hit show's global success, and included remarks from some of the biggest celebrity fans.

The entire team showed up for the gathering, which was hosted by Jonathan Ross, and included an opera performance by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa. Executive Producer Gareth Neame expressed his gratitude for all of the praise, "I speak for the entire cast and crew when I say how honored we are that the Academy will recognize the show with this special award. Not only is Downton a much-loved show in Britain, it has had huge success in both the U.S. and right around the world, waving the flag for Britain and our creative content, and that’s why the BAFTA recognition means so much to us all."

RELATED: Michelle Dockery Opens Up About Downton Abbey's Finale: "I Just Didn't Expect to Be That Emotional"

Several cast members, such as Laura Carmicheal and Michelle Dockery were also in attendance. Dockery who plays Lady Mary Crawley, also attended the celebration with her mom as her date. The mother-daughter duo looked so adorable in matching black-and-white ensembles, and the Downton Abbey actress even uploaded an awesome picture (below) from the event for her followers on Instagram. Dockery elaborated on their close relationship by including the red heart emoji in the caption, which read, "Me and my best friend last night." We're sure the two will have a lot more to celebrate as Dockery's career continues to blossom.

Me and my best friend last night @BAFTA #Mum❤️ Thank you @maisonvalentino for my gorgeous gown & @Tiffanyandco for my jewellery #LastDaysOfDownton @downtonabbey_official A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on Aug 12, 2015 at 5:29am PDT

RELATED: Famous Mothers and Daughters