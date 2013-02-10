BAFTA Awards: Amy Adams Earrings's Featured 1,451 Diamonds, Moonstones, and Rubies

For the 66th British Academy of Film and Television Awards Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams headed to the Royal Opera House in London wearing a stunning black lace gown by Elie Saab. She added a pop of color with her accessories, including these jawdropping earrings by Faberge. This "Katharina" style features oval pink tourmalines at the center totaling 56.37 carats. The kicker? Those beauties were surrounded by 1,451 white and pink diamonds, moonstones, and rubies, for a total of 13.94 carats in the setting. Wow!

