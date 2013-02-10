BAFTA Awards: Amy Adams Earrings's Featured 1,451 Diamonds, Moonstones, and Rubies

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM, Courtesy
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 10, 2013 @ 4:54 pm

For the 66th British Academy of Film and Television Awards Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams headed to the Royal Opera House in London wearing a stunning black lace gown by Elie Saab. She added a pop of color with her accessories, including these jawdropping earrings by Faberge. This  "Katharina" style features oval pink tourmalines at the center totaling 56.37 carats. The kicker? Those beauties were surrounded by 1,451 white and pink diamonds, moonstones, and rubies, for a total of 13.94 carats in the setting. Wow!

Plus, see Amy's best looks ever!

MORE:Amy Adams's Artsy NightTry on Amy's HairstylesJessica Chastain's $1.25 Million Necklace

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!