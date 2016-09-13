Badgley Mischka Unveils Their Fall 2016 Collection with a Breathtaking Short Film

This is one stunning collection.

In keeping with the increasingly popular "see now, buy now" fashion phenomenon, Badgley Mischka has decided to reveal their fall 2016 collection in a completely different way—through the brand's first-ever live action film.

Entitled The Storm, the short clip was directed by Daniela Federici and inspired by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka's idea of a struggle against nature, which is ultimately won. It depicts the gradual evolution of a raging storm and its treacherous elements, from sun to wind to snow to rain to thunder and lightning. The characters (i.e. models) in the film—who all wear gorgeous Badgley Mischka creations—are on a journey across a surreal and dreamlike landscape as they fight against each of the different elements.

"We wanted to take a fresh look at how to present our fall collection this year," Badgley said in a statement. "We thought doing a film to show the collection this season would be an impactful and interesting way to get the collection in front of our consumers at the same time that they can have it in their own wardrobes."

Watch the video above, and shop the Badgley Mischka fall 2016 collection on badgleymischka.com now.