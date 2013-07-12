BadGalRiRi Must Smell So Nice: Rihanna To Launch Fourth Fragrance

Between her collaboration with MAC and her trio of fragrances, Rihanna has made quite an impact in the beauty world -- and she's not done yet. In September, the singer will add a fourth perfume to her growing fragrance family, Rogue. While all of her scents evoke a seductive feel, Rogue is especially intimate. "People are always changing and evolving, and with Rogue, I wanted to switch it up to reflect who I am today," she told WWD. "I made it for all women, for every mood, because we all want to project our true selves." Like her previous scents, Rogue will incorporate warm vanilla, patchouli, and amber elements, but will have a sexy twist with lemon blossom, jasmine, and rose notes. Find the scent at department stores nationwide starting in September for $69.

