The Simple Piece of Advice That Helps Venus Williams Win Matches

What do a celebrity stylist, a gun safety advocate, and a world-famous tennis champion have in common? They're all badass women who show up, speak up, and get things done. And they’re all featured on the first episode of InStyle’s new radio series, Who Runs the World: Badass Women Special, airing at 1 p.m. ET today on Apple Music Beats 1 Radio.

Olympian Venus Williams is among the women who sat down with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown to spill their badass secrets on air. “Some of my best advice comes from my sister Serena,” the tennis champ says in the video at top. "One time she told me, 'If you take your opportunities, more will come.’”

That advice helped her take home multiple W’s. "I'm telling you, I was playing this really important match and it rung in my head, you know, like in the movies ... and more did come.” It's to say that approach panned out pretty well for the athlete, who is currently ranked 9th in the world in WTA singles.

VIDEO: Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Founder Shannon Watts on Badass Women

In episode one, you'll also hear from Hollywood-favorite stylist Karla Welch, who dresses her tribe of A-list clients, from Pink to America Ferrera, in bona fide fashion armor.

And Shannon Watts—founder or Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and "the baddest ass of the lot," as Brown calls her—comes on the show to talk about fighting for real change on Capitol Hill. "Because women hold only about 20 percent of Congressional seats, 20 percent of state legislative seats, we have to find the levers of power that we can pull," the mother of five tells Brown. Badass women find a way.

Visit apple.co/wrtw to listen to the full episode of Who Runs the World: Badass Women Special on Beats 1 on Apple Music.