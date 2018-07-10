InStyle's Badass Women Is Now a Radio Show 

InStyle Staff
Jul 10, 2018 @ 1:00 am

Who run the world? Badass women do.

You know, the kind who show up, speak up, and get things done.

InStyle's first-ever Badass Women issue is devoted cover to cover to inspiring women who take a stand—some of whom you’ll recognize, like unstoppable gymnast Aly Raisman, and others you may not but definitely should, like Saru Jayaraman, the tenacious co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United (ROC United) who's making work safer and fairer for restaurant employees.

Courtesy

Our Badass Women initiative gives changemakers a voice, and tomorrow we make that literal with Who Runs The World: Badass Women, a new Apple Music Beats 1 Radio series.

In the four-part season, hosted by InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, you'll hear from bold women who’ve beat the odds (and whom you’ll also really want to hang out with), like WNBA President Lisa Borders, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America founder Shannon Watts, celebrity stylist Karla Welch, tennis champion Venus Williams, and musician Billie Eilish. They’ll unpack what it took to get to where they are and spill some of their badass secrets.

Courtesy

We’ll let them tell you more themselves on Who Runs The World: Badass Women Episode 1, available tomorrow, July 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Beats 1 on Apple Music, iTunes, and InStyle.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm Laura Brown, Editor-in-Chief at InStyle Magazine. Welcome to Who Runs The World: The Badass Women's Special coming live from my glamorous office on Beats 1. We're going to talk to your favorite celebrity badasses plus introduce you to some women bosses you may not know. That definitely should. What does the word badass mean to you? Not backing down or being afraid. Being resilient. Knowing in the moment and speaking in real time about right and wrong. It's more relevant than ever. We're pushing a giant boulder up a hill. Someone who just walks the walk. You're a badass. I can't use the word you're saying > Because I work at Sesame Street. Would I employ you the badassiest bad **** because that's English. Okay, music, what sort of music gets you psyched up for a match? Jay-z and Beyonce. Lykke Li 47. Kendrick Lamar, damn. Who runs the world? Girls. This is the best part of my day job. A world full of fashion, culture and badass women. This is brilliant.

