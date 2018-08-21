See the Backstreet Boys at Their First MTV VMAs 20 Years Ago

Believe it or not, ‘90s tweens, but the Backstreet Boys have been working their special brand of pop magic since 1993 (aka 25 years ago).

However, it wasn’t until 1998 that they’d really made it (by MTV standards, at least). The boys (Nick Carter, 38, Brian Littrell, 43, AJ McLean, 40, Howie Dorough, 40, and Kevin Richardson, 46) made their Video Music Awards debut two full decades ago — and, rest assured, it was in full ‘90s regalia.

See for yourself:

KMazur/Getty Images

There was also, apparently, an outfit change:

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

The greasy hair! The flamboyant clothing! Dear walls of my fifth grade bedroom, I am truly sorry.

Things are looking a bit different in 2018 (with fewer patterns, thankfully):

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The crew reunited at the Video Music Awards on Monday evening, gearing up for their October Las Vegas residency with both a performance during the pre-show and a musical presentation during the ceremony itself.

Backstreet’s back, and all is truly right.