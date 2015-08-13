For the Kid in You: 8 Purses That Look Like Grown-Up Lunchboxes

When it comes to shopping during back-to-school season for the graduated bunch, fall fashion takes priority, with office supplies, backpacks, and lunchboxes coming in last. But even though it's been years since we've sat in a classroom, there's still something so endearing about back-to-school pieces, especially those traditional cartoon-splashed lunchboxes from childhoods past. We took inspiration and rounded up grown-up versions that play on the rectangular boxed structure and the sweet top-handle characteristic.

Shop these eight sleek boxed clutches (to hold your day-to-day essentials, not lunch), because what's so chic about brown-bagging it?

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: 1. Sophie Hulme, $595; net-a-porter.com. 2. Mark Cross, $2,195; modaoperandi.com. 3. Viktor & Rolf, $1,320; shopbop.com. 4. Asos, $51; asos.com. 5. Dolce & Gabbana, $4,495; luisaviaroma.com. 6. Alexander McQueen, $1,345; nordstrom.com. 7. MCM, $1,295; shopbop.com. 8. River Island, $55; asos.com.

