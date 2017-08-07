8 Beauty Bargains You Need to Make This School Year Your Prettiest Ever

A back to school makeover is always the best way to kick off a new school year. With that in mind, we’re setting you up to score an A+ in beauty class with these bargain beauty buys that are perfect for getting your education on. From bright, fun lip gloss to sparkly, bedazzled nail polish, these steals are all the motivation needed to get you seated at your desk (looking beautiful, of course!) just in time for the morning bell. Scroll through to see our favorite back to school beauty must-haves.

Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Gloss, $3; target.com.

Why we love it: This non-sticky, moisturizing formula transforms your pout from dull to shiny. Plus, it's available in 12 gorgeous shades!

CoverGirl The Super Sizer by LashBlast Mascara, $6; target.com.

Why we love it: With just a few swipes of this magic blend, you'll be for your first day of classes. The bold color takes lashes to a whole new level without leaving behind a mess.

Pixi Fairy Dust, $5; pixibeauty.com.

Why we love it: This metallic dust enhances eyes and cheeks instantly, leaving behind a subtle, flawless glow.

e.l.f. Little Black Beauty Book Set, $10; elfcosmetics.com.

Why we love it: There's nothing like having all your essentials in one organized place. This do-it-all collection is perfect for on-the-go pampering as well.

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art, $10; walgreens.com.

Why we love it: Everyone loves a little bit of added sparkle, and this multitasking stick is a fun way to amp up your eye game. Use on your lid, line or lash to enhance your look.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Top Coat, $7; target.com.

Why we love it: This top coat gives your polishes a salon gel finish and helps them stay chip-free for up to 10 days. It's an inexpensive and convenient way to ride out your manis as long as possible, which will come in handy during finals.

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Palette, $10; target.com.

Why we love it: Everything you need to recreate a neutral, simple look in just one palette. This is perfect to have on-hand because sometimes an intense eye look is a little to much for the first day of school.

Rimmel Lip Gloss, $4; target.com.

Why we love it: The long-lasting, vibrant color leaves behind a flawless smooch that's reluctant to smudge or wipe off.