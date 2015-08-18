Back-to-School Shopping Obsession: Ellen DeGeneres's Collab with GapKids

You might not want your little ones to draw all over their stuff, but Ellen DeGeneres says go for it. Her lifestyle line, ED, teamed up with GapKids for a 73-piece collab of shirts, shoes, backpacks, pencil pouches, and more for girls, boys, and adults featuring items that are designed to be doodled on—and the collection is on sale starting today.

Many of the pieces come as kid-friendly blank canvases, like composition notebook pages and empty thought bubbles, and along with the purchase, you also receive washable pen and chalk markers so kids can create their own looks and draw their own notes. "This is a way to show self-expression," the TV host told us for a story in our September issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download. "Self-expression is a way to celebrate who you are and what you they believe in. I think it also instills confidence and pride. Kids should be proud of who they are."

Time Inc. Digital Studios

If children are stumped, don't worry—other items in the collection feature empowering messages already on them, like shirts that say "#HeyWorld," "Be Your Own Hero," or "And Though She Be But Little She Is Fierce." "I want these girls to look down and be reminded that they’re powerful and capable of anything," said DeGeneres, "instead of just looking down realizing they got a lot of peanut butter on their shirts."

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Teams Up with Bergdorf Goodman for Her First Pop-Up Shop

To top off the girls-rule theme throughout the collection, GapKids will donate a portion of the sales to girls-focused non-profit organizations around the world. The GapKids x ED collection starts this fall and will continue through Spring 2016. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite items, all available for purchase at gap.com.

Graphic tee, $24.95

Time Inc. Digital Studios

Contrast backpack, $44.95

Time Inc. Digital Studios

Slip-on sneakers, $29.95

Time Inc. Digital Studios

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Launching a Home Line (And We've Got Her Exclusive Decor Tips)