Is This The Bachelorette's Wedding Gown?

Jillian Harris went from Bachelorette to bride-to-be when Ed Swiderski offered her a marriage proposal—and a $60,000 Neil Lane ring—on the show's season finale. She's found her groom, but what about the wedding dress? Harris says she chose the ruched bodice gown by Rafael Cennamo she wore on Monday night's finale because it made her "feel like a princess." Luckily, Cennamo plans to debut his bridal collection in October. Perfect timing for the happy couple, who tell People they plan to wed in 2010.

