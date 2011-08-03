The Bachelorette’s Engagement Ring: All the Details!

ABC via Getty Images; Courtesy of Neil Lane
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 03, 2011 @ 11:30 am

J.P. Rosenbaum proposed to Ashley Hebert on the season finale of The Bachelorette this week with a ring designed by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane. The 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond is surrounded by 162 smaller hand-set diamonds in a platinum band. "Whichever way Ashley moves her finger, she sees sparkles," Lane told People of the $60,000 design. Click through for more of this year's hottest celebrity weddings!

