That Cheesy Bachelorette Promo Video Sure Seems Like a Nod to Britney Spears
Putting the "Fantasy" in fantasy suite.
Weeks after we found out who the next Bachelorette will be, the show has released a new promotional video for the upcoming season — and it's really ... something.
In the promo, Hannah B. wanders through a fairytale forest, wearing a tiara and sash that reads "Beauty Queen" (a reference to her pageant history). Her beauty queen days, however, are a thing of the past if the video is anything to go by — in the promo, she dramatically ditches the tiara, sash, and part of her skirt in a (slow-motion) way that suggests that there's a new bachelorette — and a new Hannah — in town.
The whole over-the-top production, right down to the moody lighting, enchanted forest, and fairytale princess dress, channels a very familiar perfume commercial — or, at least, familiar if you grew up in the age of Britney Spears.
In 2005, Britney released a perfume called "Fantasy," along with a perfume ad with a dark woodsy setting, along with a flair of the dramatics that was also key to Hannah B's promo.
The Britney comparison wasn't the only one people were making. Remember Taylor Swift's music video for her 2014 song, "Out of the Woods"? There are definitely some similar vibes.
Take a look for yourself:
So what exactly does it mean that the promo is playing on major fairytale motifs? Guess we'll have to see when The Bachelorette premieres on May 13.