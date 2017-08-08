This 'Bachelorette' News Made Our Jaws Drop 15 Minutes Into the Finale 

We were 15 minutes in to the 3-hour Bachelorette finale, and we were already screaming. Did you hear the big announcement? Nope, we don't know who won Rachel Lindsay's heart forever and ever, but we do know that someone won Juan Pablo's.

Ladies, so sorry, but the infamous Bachelor alum is off. the. market. Chris Harrison made the announcement at the top of the show, clarifying that the 36-year-old soccer pro asked him to share the news. And so Chris did.

There were, er, a few claps—maybe not uproarious applause, if we're being honest. But hey, it's cool! Juan P. did just fine for himself. His bride, whom we wed in an intimate ceremony in Miami, is the Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos.

Here she is in her wedding gown, looking gorg:

SÍ ME CASE POR EL CIVIL 😍 y estamos FELICES 👫 Millones de GRACIAS a tantas personas que trabajaron conmigo en SECRETO para hacer este sueño realidad 😍 Voy a comenzar por mi AMADO Y ADORADO @alejandrofajardovnzla y a todo su equipo de trabajo 🙆 en especial a mi @jennyross_ 💛💙❤ Poco a poco con más fotografías les voy a ir hablando de todos mis angelitos que fueron mis cómplices en esta AVENTURA 😍 A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

According to Us Weekly, the couple has been together since the Summer of 2016. And hey, when you know, you know, right? The twosome wed in a secret ceremony, and we wish the happy couple all the luck.

But now—sorry, if you'll excuse us—we have a finale to get to.