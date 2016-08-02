Watch Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Her New Fiancé Play the Newlywed Game

It was a night full of drama on The Bachelorette Season 12 finale as JoJo Fletcher made her final decision between two men. In an emotional scene, she ended up picking Jordan Rodgers over Robby Hayes—and her new beau proposed to her in the final minutes of the show. Following the two hours of drama, the new couple got to share a few laughs during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

They caught everyone up to speed on how they had to spend their time in "literal safe houses" to preview fans and viewers from knowing who Fletcher ultimate chose as her partner. "I feel like we've been in hiding," she said. And how have they been spending their time? "It's a lot of Netflix and chill," said Rodgers, younger brother to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But now that they can be seen in public, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to know where the happy couple would reside. Fletcher informed him that right after the show Rodgers would move with her to Dallas. She even started looking at houses. The couple seemed very excited despite a misunderstanding about who would keep their bed. "Happy wife, happy life, right?" Fletcher said. "That's what the women say," Kimmel quipped. Watch JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers's sweet interview in the video at top.

Kimmel then had the new couple play a quick version of the Newlyweds Game called "Fiancé My Name." They both did pretty well in naming the other's childhood friends and favorite songs, but neither could give the first name of a grandparent. They really are meant for each other! "Maybe you should spend less time watching Netflix," Kimmel joked.

Watch The Bachelorette couple play the game in the video above.