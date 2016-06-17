This Luminizer Is the Secret Behind Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's Glow
They say a woman in love has a certain glow about her. And if you've seen Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's lit-from-within skin lately, we're pretty sure she has found her Mr. Right. While the 25-year-old star is still being coy about her post-show relationship status ("I'm incredibly happy," she says), she did let us in on the other secret behind her radiant complexion.
"I'm really into illuminators right now and anything that will give me a dewy, bronzed glow," says Fletcher. Her current fave? Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector ($38; sephora.com), a light reflective powder with a creamy consistency that makes it easy to blend. "I like to brush the Champagne-colored one on the top of my cheekbones," she says. "Nars Illuminator ($30; sephora.com) is also really great for a glow."
Fletcher, who worked with makeup artist Gina Modica during her time on the show, says that she made quite a few beauty discoveries as the Bachelorette. "Whenever I got my makeup done to film, I would write down the names of the products that I loved and go find them," she says, naming Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($38; sephora.com) as a staple because it "finishes off your face."
And on her eyes? "Chanel's waterproof black eyeliner ($33; nordstrom.com) and mascara ($32; chanel.com) is amazing," she says. "It never budges." Those tearful goodbyes didn't stand a chance.
Watch The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.