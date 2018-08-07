The Bachelorette’s Becca and Garrett Are Already Experiencing This Relationship Struggle

It’s official: Becca Kufrin did the damn thing. Last night, the Bachelorette gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, the 29-year-old sales rep from Reno, Nev., also accepting his proposal and that massive Neil Lane sparkler. And while Chris Harrison teased that the finale would indeed be the most dramatic one in Bachelorette history, most of Bachelor Nation sorta saw this ending coming, even the runner-up himself. No offense, Blake.

Following her choice, Kufrin has become the fourth consecutive Bachelorette to get engaged to the man that she gave her first impression rose to on night one.

Fans will also recall that 10 weeks ago when the journey began, Kufrin met up with the last three Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay, and the ladies even took the time to prophesize her final pick. "All of our first impression roses went to the guy we are with now,” said Fletcher in the episode. “So whoever she gives a first impression rose to — keep an eye on him!”

RELATED: An Astrologer Predicts Becca Kufrin's Relationship Future

ABC

We now know that Kufrin heeded their advice to “go with her gut” when it comes to her final choice, but that wasn’t the only pro tip she took to heart. Lindsay warned Kufrin to continually pull herself out of the fantasy throughout the process, so that she could see who might be the most practical fit for her real life — which may be why Yrigoyen and his minivan won out.

Kufrin also said that Bristowe, Fletcher, and Lindsay gave her lots of tips about making her relationship work after the cameras stop rolling. Mostly they warned that not everything is going to come up roses post-finale. In fact, things can get downright uncomfortable once the person you’re engaged to watches the finale and sees that there was another man that made it to the end, too.

RELATED: The Bachelorette Finale Proves We Need To Talk Politics on First Dates

ABC

“They all three warned me that it would be tough to watch the show back with my partner,” Kufrin told InStyle after she filmed the finale. “They said that it especially wouldn’t be easy for him to see the other relationship unfold, so I need to make sure that I talk about it with him. And if he has questions or concerns or is struggling, I need to really be there for him.”

That means that Kufrin will have to address the fact that she was still in love with runner-up Blake Horstmann at the time of the proposal with Yrigoyen. Awkward? Yes. But judging by the success of the last three Bachelorettes, also completely necessary.

RELATED: Bachelorette Becca Looks Exactly Like Winner Garret Yrigoyen's Ex-Wife

ABC

“All of their journeys were so different, but the one thing that they have in common is that they picked great guys and are still in loving, committed relationships,” said Kufrin. “That’s what I want too.”