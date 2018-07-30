Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Is Engaged: "I Finally Found My Person"

At this point in the season of The Bachelorette, we’re usually completely wrapped up in the will-they-won’t-they engagement dance that leads up to the finale. But this time around, things are a little different.

As Bachelor Nation will recall, Becca Kufrin shocked fans when she broke show protocol by revealing before the season even premiered that there was indeed a diamond at the end of her (often times) rough journey to love. And after what went down with Arie Luyendyk Jr., who can blame the girl for wanting to shout her happy news from the rooftops?

“I knew coming into this that it was going to be a wild ride. I knew I was going to meet crazy personalities and travel to amazing places, but I feel so lucky with the way that everything turned out,” Kufrin told InStyle when we caught up with her shortly after filming wrapped.

While she was no doubt torn between her final two, Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen, Kufrin says that unlike her ex Luyendyk Jr., she has “no regrets” about her decisions this season.

In fact, her past breakup helped make her more decisive.

“I did everything how I wanted to do it, and I stand by everything I said and did,” she said. “I was living in the moment. It was hard to hurt people and say goodbye to some genuine and amazing standup guys, but that is the nature of this.”

And the best part of the whole experience? “I finally found my person,” she said.

Though Kufrin has remained mum about which of the men actually gets down on one knee in the finale or whether she’ll follow in the steps of former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter and Ashley Rosenbaum with a televised wedding, Kufrin did admit that she’s given her big day some thought — and taken some inspo from the wedding of the year.

“I didn’t get to watch the royal wedding live because I had just gotten back from filming and was sleeping for as long as possible, but I did catch up afterwards,” she said. “I’ve watched all of the videos and read all of the articles and all of that stuff.”

So can we expect some Duchess Meghan-inspired touches for her big day? Too soon to tell.

“In terms of wedding plans, we have nothing set yet,” she says. “We're still kind of soaking in this moment. We’ve been taking time for some privacy right now. And really, we’re just appreciating being together."

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.