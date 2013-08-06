The Bachelorette: All the Details on Desiree Hartsock’s Engagement Dress

On last night's finale of The Bachelorette, Desiree Hartstock said "yes" to Chris Siegfried's engagement proposal in a custom one-shoulder Randi Rahm gown. Hartstock, a bridal stylist, planned on designing her own finale dress (she created her rose ceremony dress in episode 3), but they ran out of time, said the show's stylist Cary Fetman. Instead, Fetman went shopping for her dream gown. "All season long, she liked sequins and shine, but she also liked more simple silhouettes," Fetman said. "This one was beautiful and felt right on her." Badgley Mischka shoes and white sapphire drop earrings by Cezua completed her look. What did you think of her finale outfit?

Plus, see Emily Maynard’s favorite looks of the season!

MORE:• Found It! Desiree’s Cuff Bracelet• Emily Maynard’s New Jewelry Line• 11 Secrets Emily Maynard Revealed