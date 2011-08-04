The Bachelor/Bachelorette Charity Auction: Bid on Contestants' Looks!

Calling all shopaholic Bachelor fans: More than 30 former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are auctioning outfits they wore on TV for charity, starting tomorrow! Trista Sutter, the first-ever Bachelorette, came up with the idea after tornadoes struck her home state of Missouri and she wanted to do something. “I can't tell you the number of times I've been in my closet and noticed items I wore on the show, and thought, ‘I need to auction these off!’” Sutter told InStyle.com. “My mind immediately went to my extended Bachelor/Bachelorette family—to gather outfits they wore on the show to raise money.” Molly Mesnick (from The Bachelor) volunteered to help and looped in her friend Corri McFadden of eDrop-off, a luxury consignment service, to make the auction a reality. Go to shopedropoff.com starting tomorrow, August 5th through August 12th to bid, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.

Click “See the Photos” for a sneak peek at some of the items your favorite contestants put up for auction!