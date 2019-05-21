Bachelor Star Chris Soules Will Be Sentenced for His Involvement in a Fatal Crash

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules will face sentencing today for his involvement in a fatal car crash in 2017.

Soules, who was on the show in 2015, was originally charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a deadly accident following an April 2017 collision in Iowa that killed a 66-year-old man, per USA Today.

Last November, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a charge that carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Image zoom Courtesy The Bachelor/ABC

According to the Associated Press, Soules was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor the night of Apr. 24, 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but ultimately left before police arrived.

“I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 or law enforcement," he said in his written plea.

Soules's sentencing was initially set for February but delayed because of scheduling conflicts, and his lawyers on Monday tried to delay the sentencing further, citing the prosecution’s lack of response, but the judge denied the request.