The Bachelor Spoilers: Emily and Chantal's Finale Dresses

After his second go-around on The Bachelor, Brad Womack will hand out his final rose in tonight’s finale episode. But will it go to Emily Maynard or Chantal O'Brien? While we wait to find out, we caught up with the show’s stylist Cary Fetman to get the inside scoop on the ladies final looks.

Fetman handpicked 15 dresses based on their individual styles. Chantal went for a rich hunter green one-shoulder David Meister dress with a translucent chiffon overlay accented with a flower and feathers. He chose a bold color to play off her fun personality. "She’s dark and gorgeous," he said. "She knows her body and embraces her curves." (The label confirmed to InStyle that it will remake the gown and will be available on DavidMeister.com for $570 in a few weeks.) Emily, however, took a lighter approach. She loved the first dress she tried on, Fetman told us, a golden Tadashi Shoji gown from the designer's spring 2010 collection (no longer available). "It's simple and beautiful." Both ladies paired their looks with Badgley Mischka shoes and jewelry.

Regardless of who gets the final rose, both women do get to keep their dream dresses. "One season, I had to take a $15,000 Pamela Dennis gown back," Fetman said. "There’s nothing worse—especially for the girl who lost—to ask for it back. Now we buy everything so they can keep it.” Oh, and what about Brad? The black Dolce & Gabbana suit he wore became his obsession! "Brad kept asking to wear it throughout the season," Fetman said. "And every time, I told him to save it for the last day." Watch a sneak peek of the finale below.

Who do you want to get the final rose: Chantal or Emily? Tell us in the comments!

[vodpod id=Video.5765022&w=425&h=350&fv=configUrl%3Dhttp%3A%2F%2Fa.abc.com%2Fservice%2Fsfp%2Fembedplayerconfig%2Fid%2F%26amp%3BconfigId%3D406732%26amp%3BplaylistId%3DPL5520911%26amp%3BclipId%3DVD55117102%26amp%3BshowId%3DSH011986470000%26amp%3Bgig_lt%3D1300129948948%26amp%3Bgig_pt%3D1300129952797%26amp%3Bgig_g%3D2]