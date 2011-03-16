The Bachelor’s Engagement Ring Features 264 Diamonds!

Brad Womack proposed to Emily Maynard on the season finale of The Bachelor this week with a ring designed by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane—and it's a sparkler! Lane, whose A-list clientele includes Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson, told us that the 3-carat platinum bauble was “what Brad had always imagined.” “He wanted a soft romantic ring and we went through five of them, and he liked them but I could tell it wasn’t really there,” Lane said. “I had an intuitive feeling about what Brad would like, and when I brought the sixth one out, that was it!” Maynard also seems delighted with the ring, which features a cushion-cut diamond accentuated with 263 round, brilliant-cut diamonds. “She loved the ring she couldn’t be happier,” Lane told InStyle. “They’re very much in love, it was a lovefest, she loved it he loved it, he loved it on her.” The accessory cost $50,000, according to People, and Lane told us he’s designing something similarly sparkly for The Bachelorette, although he's keeping the details under wraps for now. See more celebrity engagement rings in our Weddings section.